Thousands evacuated from pro-government villages besieged by Syrian rebels

Over 7,000 people from two Syrian pro-government villages that were besieged by the rebels for three years have been evacuated, Syria’s state-run media has reported.

The emptying-out of villages of Foua and Kfarya under a deal negotiated between government forces and the rebels over the past few months marks one of the largest population transfers in Syria’s civil war.

In exchange, the Syrian government is expected to release a number of detained insurgents.

Al-Ikhbariya TV said all buses carrying residents of Foua and Kfarya had left the northern countryside of Idlib and that there were no more civilians there.