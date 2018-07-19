Tory chairman and Government Chief Whip under fresh pressure in voting row

Senior Tories have come under fresh pressure after claims that they deliberately broke voting pacts during a knife-edge Brexit vote.

Chief Whip Julian Smith apologised and said Tory Party chairman Brandon Lewis had been “asked to vote in error” after a pairing agreement with a senior opposition MP on maternity leave was broken.

Mr Lewis said it had been an “honest mistake” in fast-moving circumstances.

But the party chairman and two other Tory MPs were told by Mr Smith that they should go ahead and vote despite being paired, according to the Times.

It said the two unnamed MPs both sought further advice and ignored the instruction.

Labour has demanded the resignations of the two senior Tories if they fail to give a full explanation over the whipping operation.