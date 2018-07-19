Tourism chiefs hoping for sell-out when Open comes to Portrush

The return of the Open Championship to Northern Ireland is expected to deliver the tournament’s first ever sell-out, tourism chiefs have said.

Tourism Northern Ireland has predicted an £80 million windfall for the local economy when the golfing major comes to Royal Portrush next July – the first time it has been played in the region for almost 70 years.

As this year’s Open teed off in Carnoustie in Scotland, the Northern Ireland tourist industry commenced its own one-year countdown to 2019.

More than 20% of the entire 190,000-ticket allocation for the Portrush showpiece was snapped up within 48 hours of going on sale earlier this month.