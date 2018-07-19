Travel agency of mum and dad continues long after children grow up – survey

The trend of parents paying to take their grown up offspring on holiday extends to sons and daughters in their fifties, a new survey suggests.

Almost one in five (19%) adults aged 45-54 have been on a break with their parents or in-laws in the last year and more than three quarters (76%) say the older relatives contributed to some or all of the cost, research for Enterprise Rent-A-Car found.

The vast majority of British adults who have been on holiday with their parents or in-laws said they would do so again (90%), although 58% said it was not something they would do for every break.