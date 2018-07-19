New York beaches closed after two children attacked by sharks

Two children have been bitten on the leg in possible shark attacks in the waters off Long Island in New York state, prompting authorities to close the beaches, officials said. Suffolk County police said they were investigating separate incidents which occurred less than five miles apart at Sailors Haven and Atlantique beaches, on Fire Island. Both beaches were temporarily closed.

Wounds consistent with a shark attack on the leg of 12-year-old Lola Pollina Credit: Philip Pollina/AP

A 13-year-old boy was bitten while on a body board at Atlantique beach and was treated in hospital, according to Town of Islip spokeswoman Caroline Smith. Emergency responders at the scene removed a tooth from the boy’s leg. At Sailors Haven, a 12-year-old girl suffered bite marks “consistent with a large fish” while wading, said Elizabeth Rogers, a spokeswoman for Fire Island National Seashore, which runs the beach. Ms Rogers said authorities had not confirmed the wounds to be shark bites, but said the Suffolk police marine bureau was waiting for the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) to identify the tooth.

