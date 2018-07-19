UK Weather Forecast: Risk of thunderstorms across the south east tomorrow.

Rain in northwestern Scotland will spread into Northern Ireland overnight, the rest of Scotland, far northern England and perhaps also northwest Wales overnight. At times this will be heavy. The rest of England and Wales will stay dry with clear spells.

Rain will push into south Wales and the Midlands on Friday, leaving western Scotland and Northern Ireland with late sunshine. The southeast will become hot, triggering hit-and-miss thunderstorms later.

Mostly dry and very warm over the weekend. Becoming hot and humid in the south and east. Often cloudy and breezy in the northwest, with some rain or drizzle at times.