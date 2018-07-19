UK Weather Forecast: Warm with sunny spells. Rain in the northwest later.

Most places will stay dry with sunny spells today, however rain will reach northwest Scotland during the afternoon, and one or two showers are possible in eastern England. It will become very warm in the sunshine across southern and eastern England.

Evening rain in northwestern Scotland will spread into Northern Ireland, the rest of Scotland, northern England and northwest Wales overnight. The rest of England and Wales will stay dry.

Northern rain will move into south Wales and the English Midlands on Friday, leaving western Scotland and Northern Ireland with late sunshine. The southeast will become hot, triggering hit-and-miss thunderstorms later.

Mostly dry and very warm between Saturday and Monday. Becoming hot and humid in the south and east. Often cloudy and breezy in the northwest, with some rain or drizzle.