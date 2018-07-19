UK’s love of books ‘in all forms’ stronger than ever as sales hit record high

Book sales reached £5.7 billion last year – a record-breaking year for the UK publishing industry.

Figures from the Publishers Association revealed sales were up 5% from the previous year, while export income also rose by 8% to £3.4 billion in 2017 – consolidating the UK’s place as the number one exporter of books in the world.

Hardback books helped power the record year, with a 31% rise in sales to £97 million, while sales of audiobooks increased 25% to £31 million.

Fiction and non-fiction sales also rose, by 3% and 4% respectively.

Meanwhile, the sale of school digital books was up 32%, suggesting the use of digital teaching resources is becoming more prevalent, while non-fiction digital book sales increased by 4%, suggesting consumers are increasingly reading books such as cookbooks on their devices.

Stephen Lotinga, chief executive of the Publishers Association, said the results were proof that “society’s love of books in all forms shows no sign of waning”.