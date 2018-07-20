11 dead after tourist boat sinks in Missouri lake

At least 11 people including children have died after a boat carrying tourists on a Missouri lake capsized and sank, police said. Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said five people remain missing and seven others were taken to hospital after a Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said the incident had been caused by the weather. Credit: AP

A spokeswoman for Cox Medical Centre said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults were in critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.

Mr Rader said stormy weather is believed to have caused the capsizing. Another duck boat made it safely back to shore.

Steve Lindenberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, said the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area on Thursday evening, and winds reached speeds of more than 60mph. “It’s a warning telling people to take shelter,” he said.

