11 dead, six missing after tourist boat capsizes in Missouri lake

At least 11 people, including several children, have died after a boat carrying tourists capsized and sank on a lake during a thunderstorm in south-west Missouri. The Stone County Sheriff’s office said six people remain missing after the Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson on Thursday night, with seven others taken to hospital. Divers were expected to resume their searching for the missing early on Friday.

A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Centre in Branson said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults are in a critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said. Sheriff Doug Rader said stormy weather likely made the boat capsize. Another duck boat on the lake made it safely back to shore. Steve Lindenberg, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Springfield, Missouri, said the agency issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Branson area Thursday evening. Lindenberg said winds reached speeds of more than 60mph. “It’s a warning telling people to take shelter,” he said. Sheriff Rader said an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security for the boat company helped rescue people after the boat capsized. Dive teams from several law enforcement agencies assisted in the effort.

