Arron Banks sought business investment from Russia, report claims

Leading Brexit campaigner Arron Banks sought financial backing for diamond mines from Russia, according to South African court documents, Channel Four News has reported.

The papers allege Mr Banks raised money from investors for the mines, but then put the funds into the Brexit campaign and other interests, according to the news programme.

The court documents relate to a civil action between Mr Banks’s diamond company Distribution Rocks and its partner firm, Supermix.

Channel Four News said the papers quote a former business partner as stating: “I was finally made aware in October (2015) that in truth, Banks had been dealing with Russians who contemplated investing in the mines.

“I was informed by Banks that he had travelled to Russia and discussed with them the diamond opportunities as well as gold mining opportunities in Russia. He further indicated that he would be meeting with the Russians again during November (2015).”

The papers state: “Throughout the early part of 2015 Arron Banks was promising the imminent arrival of these funds. Construction of operation on the mine sites continued in expectation of the funds, however these funds were not forthcoming.

“It has recently become apparent that the funds were in fact raised but were used by Arron Banks in other interests that he has including but not limited to his participation in the funding of Brexit.”

The documents also claim that Mr Banks planned to raise money from investors by issuing a bond, according to the programme.

The affidavit states: “During the latter part of 2014 further funding was required for the various businesses.

“Banks advised that he had various funding options open to him, one of which was to create a financial instrument (a diamond bond) whereby £4 million and 5 million US dollars would be raised for the capitalisation of the business and the other was through a loan from Southern Rock, another Gibraltar headquartered insurance company belonging to Arron Banks and/or STM Life, also of Gibraltar, over which Arron Banks exerted significant influence, although he was not the majority shareholder.”