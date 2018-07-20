Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot hailed following death aged 96

Tributes have been paid to the youngest surviving Battle of Britain Spitfire pilot following his death aged 96.

Geoffrey Wellum, who was just 18 when he joined the RAF in August 1939, died at his home in Cornwall on Wednesday evening, the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust said.

The youngest surviving member of the “Few”, the decorated veteran airman was approaching his 97th birthday.

Mr Wellum, one of the youngest Spitfire pilots to fly in the Battle of Britain, was a “fine, decent and caring man”, trust president Sir Stephen Dalton said.

In the 100th anniversary year of the RAF, he said: “In this year of such importance in the history of The Royal Air Force, this is a cruel blow to those of us who knew Geoffrey and our Service as well as to the country and of course his family.