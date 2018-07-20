Beaten lecturer to learn if he has won bid to stop police station closures

A university lecturer who was the victim of a violent attack is to find out the result of his High Court challenge against a decision to close more than half of London’s police stations.

Paul Kohler, 59, believes the only reason he survived a brutal beating in 2014

was because officers were able to get to his home from the local station in

Wimbledon, south west London, within eight minutes of the 999 call made by his daughter.

At the heart of the case is a challenge over plans by the London Mayor’s Office

for Policing and Crime to close 37 of the current 73 police stations across the

capital.

Two judges will announce their decision in the case in London on Friday.

At a hearing in June, David Wolfe QC, representing Mr Kohler, a senior lecturer in the school of Law at SOAS University of London and visiting professor at Queen Mary College University of London, told the judges that he was seeking an order quashing the closure decision.

Mr Wolfe argued before Lord Justice Lindblom and Mr Justice Lewis that the decision to close police station counters and dispose of the premises was “unlawful”.

He submitted that the consultation process carried out before the decision was made was “characterised by a lack of information and a lack of clarity”.

The QC said the decision “needs to be quashed and the process re-run”, with a public consultation that “allows Londoners to properly participate” in the “crucial” issue of police station closures.

The court heard that Mr Kohler, whose local station faces closure, was severely beaten by four men who forced their way into his family home.