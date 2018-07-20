Brace for queues as the UK summer holiday getaway begins

Roads, ports and airports will be exceptionally busy this weekend as millions of people embark on a summer getaway. Motorists are being warned to expect a “frantic Friday” with an estimated 3.8 million leisure trips taking place following the end of term at the majority of schools in England and Wales. More than nine million people are expected to embark on getaway trips by car between Friday and Sunday, the RAC said.

The AA urged drivers to carry out maintenance checks on their vehicles and take basic supplies, with high temperatures putting extra strain on cooling systems and tyres. The organisation’s president, Edmund King, said: “If your car breaks down your air conditioning might not work either, so make sure you have plenty of drinking water in the car, especially if you have young or elderly family members with you.” Transport data firm Inrix warned that some routes, particularly those popular with holidaymakers, will experience lengthy delays compared with a normal Friday. Those heading south on the M5 between Gloucester and Devon should expect hold-ups of about an hour and a quarter, while westbound journeys on the A303 between the M3 in Hampshire and A37 in Somerset could take an extra hour.

