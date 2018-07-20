Carjackers 'risked the life of my daughter for their personal greed', says mother of baby taken in stolen Audi

A mother who was run over as she tried to stop carjackers driving off with her four-week-old daughter has said the men risked "my daughter's life... for their personal greed".

Clare O'Neill's car was stolen when she arrived home in Birmingham with her four-week-old daughter in a baby carrier on the back seat.

Police said two men pounced on the car and demanded Mrs O’Neill’s keys at about 4pm.

As the 39-year-old desperately tried to get her daughter out the Audi A3, the thieves drove off, running her over and leaving her injured in the street just yards from her own front door.

A huge police operation swung into action involving dozens of specialist officers and a helicopter, in a bid to track the S-line Audi and Eliza.

The baby girl was still in her car seat when she was found outside a health centre 45 minutes later.

Police said she was “blissfully unaware of the drama she had been involved in”.

Eliza was later reunited with her mother in hospital, and Mrs O'Neill has since been discharged after treatment for facial injuries, and has been left with a broken tooth and severe pain in her right arm.