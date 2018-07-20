- ITV Report
Carjackers 'risked the life of my daughter for their personal greed', says mother of baby taken in stolen Audi
A mother who was run over as she tried to stop carjackers driving off with her four-week-old daughter has said the men risked "my daughter's life... for their personal greed".
Clare O'Neill's car was stolen when she arrived home in Birmingham with her four-week-old daughter in a baby carrier on the back seat.
Police said two men pounced on the car and demanded Mrs O’Neill’s keys at about 4pm.
As the 39-year-old desperately tried to get her daughter out the Audi A3, the thieves drove off, running her over and leaving her injured in the street just yards from her own front door.
A huge police operation swung into action involving dozens of specialist officers and a helicopter, in a bid to track the S-line Audi and Eliza.
The baby girl was still in her car seat when she was found outside a health centre 45 minutes later.
Police said she was “blissfully unaware of the drama she had been involved in”.
Eliza was later reunited with her mother in hospital, and Mrs O'Neill has since been discharged after treatment for facial injuries, and has been left with a broken tooth and severe pain in her right arm.
Speaking after the harrowing incident, Mrs O’Neill said she was "extremely shaken about what has happened and we, as a family are still trying to come to terms with what has happened...
"The life of my daughter was endangered by the reckless behaviour of those involved...
“Eliza is thankfully safe and well, but the people responsible clearly knew she was in my car when it was taken, putting the life of our four-week-old baby at risk as a result of their personal greed...
"Due to the injury to my arm I am now unable to hold Eliza for the next four or so weeks."
Along with West Midlands Police, Mrs O'Neill is appealing for anyone with information to contact the force.
Detective Inspector Jim Munro, of West Midlands Police, said: “This incident has shocked the whole of our force area and we will leave no stone unturned in our search for the offenders.
“We have a team of officers trawling through CCTV and speaking to residents in Marie Drive, as well as fast-tracking forensic analysis of the baby seat.
“We are asking anyone who may have seen the grey Audi A3 S-line with registration number BJ66 YLV since yesterday afternoon to contact us.
“We are delighted that mother and baby have been re-united and we wish Clare a speedy recovery.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.