Chief Whip made ‘honest mistake’ in vote pact row, says Cabinet minister

But the Northern Ireland Secretary, a former whip, twice declined to say if his job was at stake.

Karen Bradley said Julian Smith had made an “honest mistake” when he ordered Tory Party chairman Brandon Lewis to break a pairing agreement with an MP on maternity leave during a crucial Brexit vote.

A Cabinet minister has sidestepped questions on whether the Chief Whip should resign over a voting pact row.

Asked if he was going to have to resign, she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, you know, I know everybody is fascinated by the workings of the Whips’ Office.

“House Of Cards has always been a pretty successful programme, in my experience.

“But I was a whip, I can tell you that, at the point where you have a number of difficult votes – and let’s be clear, over the last few days we have had a dozens, it turns out, of difficult votes – mistakes happen.

“It was an honest mistake. The Chief Whip has apologised.”

Pressed again on his future, she said: “As I’ve said, he has apologised.”

Mr Lewis had been “paired” with Liberal Democrat deputy leader Jo Swinson, meaning neither would walk through the voting lobbies.

Tory sources said the move had been an error but admitted the Whips’ Office had considered breaking other pairing arrangements during the vote.

The decision to delve into dark arts tactics during the knife-edge Brexit battle on Tuesday drew criticism from across the political divide.

Tory former minister Anna Soubry joined Labour in calling for Mr Smith and Mr Lewis to resign.