As Donald Trump invites Vladimir Putin, what other Russian presidents have been to the White House?

US president Donald Trump has extended an invitation to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to visit Washington in the autumn.

It follows their meeting in Helsinki on Monday which is still making headlines.

Mr Trump received widespread criticism for saying at a joint-press conference on Monday that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. He backtracked a day later - confusing the public and media alike.

Moscow has said they are "open" to discussing a possible visit by Mr Putin to Washington, Russia's ambassador to the US said on Friday.