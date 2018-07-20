Dutch pair charged after significant amount of cocaine seized from boat

Two men have been charged after a significant amount of cocaine was seized from a boat in the English Channel.

Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, were arrested on Thursday after the yacht they were travelling on was intercepted by a Border Force cutter off south-west Cornwall and escorted to Newlyn.

The pair will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday via video link accused of drug importation offences.