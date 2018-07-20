At least 11 dead after duck boat sinks in Missouri lake

A boat carrying tourists on a Missouri lake capsized and sank on Thursday night, killing at least eight people, the local sheriff said.

Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader said seven people were taken to hospital and several others remained missing after a Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson.

The exact number of those missing was not immediately available.

A spokeswoman for the Cox Medical Centre Branson said four adults and three children arrived at the hospital shortly after the incident. Two adults were in a critical condition and the others were treated for minor injuries, Brandei Clifton said.