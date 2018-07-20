EU Brexit negotiator questions whether May’s plans are ‘workable’

Mr Barnier was speaking shortly after Mrs May issued a challenge to Brussels to “evolve” its negotiating position in response to the publication of her Brexit blueprint.

Tory arch-Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg said Mr Barnier’s “aggressive” comments “show why we are right to be leaving the mafia-like European Union”.

Mrs May’s proposal for a “facilitated customs arrangement” opened up the risk of major fraud, additional bureaucracy and damage to EU businesses, he said.

He said there were elements of the plan agreed by the Cabinet earlier this month at Chequers which the European Commission did not understand, and said further discussions would be needed over the coming weeks to establish how much “common ground” exists between London and Brussels.

And he indicated the EU was ready to amend its “backstop” proposals for the Irish border, which have become the biggest stumbling block in talks.

Speaking after briefing ministers from the 27 remaining EU states in Brussels, Michel Barnier said the white paper has opened the way for “constructive discussions” on the post-Brexit relationship between the EU and the UK.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator has questioned whether Theresa May’s proposals for customs arrangements are workable, in his first public response to last week’s white paper.

He said the EU had always been “creative and flexible” in its approach to negotiations.

But he insisted that future talks would be based on the guidelines issued by the European Council in March – which included the controversial proposal to keep Northern Ireland in the EU customs union – and not on Mrs May’s document.

“There will be a deal if there is an agreement on the backstop,” said Mr Barnier.

“It’s not necessarily our backstop. We can work on this, amend it, improve our backstop – the one that the Commission proposed on behalf of the Union.

“Technically we feel that it’s workable, we can improve it further, we can work on it. We are doing that work.

“But we need an operational backstop now, in the Withdrawal Agreement, and not later.”

In her first major Brexit speech since the wave of ministerial resignations which followed her Chequers deal, the Prime Minister described the white paper proposals as “a significant development of our position … a coherent package”.

And she said: “It is now for the EU to respond – not simply to fall back on to previous positions which have already been proven unworkable, but to evolve their position in kind.

“And, on that basis, I look forward to resuming constructive discussions.”

Speaking in Belfast, Mrs May also took aim at critics from the hard Brexit wing of the Conservative Party, accusing them of being ready to “betray” the people of Northern Ireland and the Republic.

She took on the argument of prominent Eurosceptics including Jacob Rees-Mogg, who say the UK should simply declare it will impose no checks on its side of the Irish border and leave it to Brussels to decide whether to require the Republic to erect barriers on the other.

“The protection of the peace process and upholding our binding commitments in the Belfast Agreement are grave responsibilities,” she said.

“Not to seek a solution would be to resume our career as an independent sovereign trading nation by betraying commitments to a part of our nation and to our nearest neighbour.”

And she took a swipe at former foreign secretary Boris Johnson’s claim – repeated in his resignation speech to the Commons on Wednesday – that technological solutions could be used to avoid the need for infrastructure at the border.

“No technology solution to address these issues has been designed yet or implemented anywhere in the world, let alone in such a unique and highly sensitive context as the Northern Ireland border,” she said.