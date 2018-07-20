Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes reunited with surgeon who saved his life

Explorer Sir Ranulph Fiennes has been reunited with the cardiac surgeon who saved his life 15 years ago. The 74-year-old, who left school without qualifications, received an honorary degree from the University of Bristol. He met Professor Gianni Angelini, of the university, who pioneered the heart bypass technique used during the operation in 2003.

Prof Angelini treated Sir Ranulph with his “beating heart surgery” – allowing a bypass to be carried out while the heart is still beating – after he suffered a heart attack at Bristol Airport. Speaking at the university, Sir Ranulph described the degree as a “great honour” and paid tribute to his surgeon. “I must thank Gianni, the best cardiologist anywhere, who happens to be in Bristol. Because of his expertise, I’m still alive,” Sir Ranulph said. “Why I had a heart attack, I don’t know. I remember nothing about it except waking up in hospital four days later and my wife told me that I’d had a double heart bypass.” Three months after the surgery, Sir Ranulph ran seven marathons in seven days, on all seven continents, to raise money for the British Heart Foundation.

Sir Ranulph Fiennes ins congratulated by Professor Gianni Angelini Credit: University of Bristol/PA