First in new batch of trains gets to work next week

The first of a new batch of electric trains will start running next week, ScotRail has announced.

Manufacturer Hitachi is building a total of 70 new class 385 trains for the rail operator.

ScotRail bosses said passengers will be able to travel on the first of the trains on the Glasgow to Edinburgh route from Tuesday.

The remainder of the new trains for that route (Queen Street to Waverley via Falkirk High) will be phased in over the coming months, before the rollout is extended to other central belt routes.

ScotRail said the trains are part of its £475 million investment in rolling stock, following the £858 million electrification of the line between the two cities by Network Rail Scotland.