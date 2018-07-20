Heatwave deaths prompt concerns about Tokyo Olympics

A deadly heatwave in Japan has many residents in Tokyo questioning the wisdom of staging the 2020 Olympics in July and August. Nine people died and thousands were taken to hospital across the country on Wednesday as temperatures rose as high as 40.7C (105F) in central Japan. Rescuers in Tokyo responded to more than 3,000 emergency calls, breaking the record of 2,900 set the previous day. A total of 317 people were taken to hospital. The 2020 Olympics will run from July 24 to August 9, when temperatures in central Tokyo can exceed 35C.

A block of ice cools down a street in Tokyo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Tokyo’s Application File to host the 2020 Games reads: “The pleasant weather conditions at this time of year will be ideal for athletes.” But anyone who has spent a summer in Tokyo knows that is not necessarily the case. Experts have warned the risk of heatstroke in Tokyo has escalated in recent years, while noting the Olympics are expected to take place in conditions when sports activities should normally be halted. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned of extremely high temperatures and has called on people to take precautions such as drinking water and using air conditioners. In 1964, the Olympics in Tokyo were held in October, mostly to avoid the scorching heat, but that was before the Olympics became big business and TV contracts determined schedules. Organisers are doing what they can but there is only so much that can be done to beat the heat.

Office workers rest in the shade of a building in Tokyo Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP