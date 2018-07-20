Israeli soldier and four Palestinians killed in Gaza violence

Four Palestinians have been killed after Israel attacked Hamas targets in Gaza following the fatal shooting of a soldier near the border. The military said a “terrorist squad” fired at troops and one soldier was severely injured and later died of his wounds. He was the first Israeli military fatality in months of violence along the Gaza border. After the Palestinian fire, Israel’s military said it struck 15 Hamas positions including weapon warehouses, command and control centres and training facilities. It said “fighter jets commenced a wide-scale attack against Hamas military targets throughout the Gaza Strip” and added that “Hamas chose to escalate the security situation and will bear the consequences for its actions”.

A youth collects destroyed parts of a military observation post that was hit by an Israeli tank shell east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Credit: Adel Hana/AP

The Gaza Health Ministry said four Palestinians were killed. The militant Islamic Hamas that rules Gaza said three of the dead were members of the group. Gaza media reported that gunmen had fired mortars toward the border. Sirens wailed on Friday night in parts of southern Israel warning of incoming Palestinian rockets. Israel said two were intercepted by its Iron Dome aerial defence system. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with military officials on Friday night to assess the developments. Earlier, Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman visited Sderot, an Israeli town near Gaza that has been hard hit by Palestinian rockets over the years. “The heads of Hamas are forcibly leading us to a no choice situation in which we will need to embark on a wide and painful military operation,” Mr Lieberman said.

Protesters run for cover from tear gas fired by Israeli troops near the border Credit: Adel Hana/AP