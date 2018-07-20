J Hus denies possession of lock knife in public

Earlier this month he tweeted an apology to fans for missing a number of live gigs, and thanked them for their support.

The music star, who won best song at the Mobo awards last year, sat with his head bowed in the dock during most of Friday morning’s short hearing.

Mobo award-winning rapper J Hus will face trial in December after denying possession of a lock knife in a public place.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

He appeared at Snaresbrook Crown court under his real name Momodou Jallow, where he denied the single charge.

The rapper, wearing a dark green T-shirt, pleaded not guilty to having a lock knife, without good reason or lawful authority, at International Way in Stratford, east London, on June 21.

The 23-year-old, with an address at Baldwin Drive in Peterborough, and represented by Henry Blaxland QC, was released on bail to appear again on November 15 for a pre-trial review.

His trial will take place some time in the two-week period beginning December 10.