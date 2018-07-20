Man armed with kitchen knife attacks German bus passengers

A man armed with a kitchen knife has attacked passengers on a crowded bus in the northern German city of Luebeck before being overpowered and arrested. Ten people were injured, three of them seriously. Authorities had no immediate information on the assailant’s motive but they believe the suspect had no background in terrorism.

Investigators found a flammable substance in a backpack on the bus but no explosives. The incident started when the assailant set fire to the backpack, prosecutor Ulla Hingst said at a Friday evening news conference. The driver told investigators that he stopped the bus and opened all the doors to let passengers out after noticing the fire in his rear-view mirror. He then walked back to find out what was going on and was hit by the assailant, Ms Hingst said. As the suspect left the bus, he stabbed people around him with a 5in kitchen knife. The attacker was overpowered by passengers outside the vehicle, then quickly arrested by police nearby.

Hans-Joachim Grote, left, an interior minister for Schleswig-Holstein, and Jan Lindenau, mayor of Luebeck, at the scene Credit: AP