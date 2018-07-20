May speaks of ‘frustration and regret’ over Northern Ireland political stalemate

Theresa May said the people of Northern Ireland deserve the restoration of devolved government as she expressed frustration about the lack of progress. The Prime Minister used a speech in Belfast to insist that the Government was doing all it could to restore a power-sharing administration at Stormont. She said the “resumption of political dialogue” should happen as soon as possible.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Prime Minister said: “It is a matter of frustration and regret that, after enjoying the longest period of unbroken devolved government since the 1960s, Northern Ireland has now been without a fully functioning Executive for over 18 months.” She added: “I want to see the Assembly and the Executive back, taking decisions on behalf of all of the people of Northern Ireland. “They deserve no less.”

Prime Minister Theresa May gives a speech at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast Credit: Charles McQuillan/PA