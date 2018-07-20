Nine members of same family killed in Missouri duck boat sinking

Nine members of the same family died when a duck boat on a Missouri lake capsized and sank, the governor's office has said.

Two other members of the family were in the boat and survived.

A total of 17 people died, including a one-year-old baby, when the Ride the Ducks boat sank on Table Rock Lake in Branson on Thursday.

It happened when a thunderstorm hit the area and brought winds that approached near-hurricane speeds.

Twenty-nine passengers and two crew members were on the boat when it capsized. The boat’s driver was among those killed.

The victims are yet to be identified by authorities.