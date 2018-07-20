Missouri tourist boat death toll climbs to 13

Divers have found two more bodies after a duck boat carrying tourists capsized in south-west Missouri, bringing the death toll to 13.

Four others remain missing after the accident on Table Rock Lake in the city of Branson on Thursday evening, amid stormy conditions.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt Jason Pace said 14 others survived, with seven of these having been injured.

The officer said those who died ranged in age from just one to 70 years old.