Mother reunited with baby snatched by thieves during car-jacking

This is the first picture of a mother and her four-week-old baby reunited after being put through a nightmare car-jacking ordeal. Clare O’Neill is seen in a hospital gown, smiling, despite a nasty-looking head wound, with little baby girl Eliza cradled in her arms, after they were caught up in an incident on Thursday. Mrs O’Neill arrived home in Birmingham in her Audi A3, with Eliza in a baby carrier on the back seat, when two men pounced and demanded her car keys at about 4pm, West Midlands Police said.

As she desperately tried to get her daughter out the vehicle, the callous thieves drove off leaving Mrs O’Neill injured in the street just yards from her own front door. A huge police operation swung into action involving dozens of specialist officers and a helicopter, in a bid to track the S-line Audi – and precious Eliza. However, the child was found about 45 minutes later by an ambulance crew at Small Heath health centre. The baby girl was still in her car seat, and described by police as “blissfully unaware of the drama she had been involved in”. She was reunited with her mother in hospital, where Mrs O’Neill remains, recovering from her injuries and the ordeal. The force, which released the picture of mother and baby, has again issued a public appeal for information as the hunt for the two men is continuing. Overnight, Chief Constable David Thompson, of West Midlands Police, said: “Great we have reunited mum and baby. “If you know the idiots who did it let us know.”

