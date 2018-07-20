Motorists face ‘winter of woe’ after road budget cuts

Drivers face a “winter of woe” as English councils slash spending on gritting, according to new research. The AA accused local authorities of betting on a mild winter after its analysis of 2018/19 budget submissions to the Government uncovered a £3.7 million cut in gritting services. Expenditure on clearing overgrown hedges and trees from road signs is being reduced by £79 million and transport planning and policy development spending is declining by £15.6 million.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Parts of Britain saw widespread snow and ice in February and March as the country was hit by severe weather including the so-called Beast from the East. AA president Edmund King said: “Reducing the winter provision budget is a risk. Should we have another winter like the last one then that shortfall in funds could lead to drivers being left stranded on snowy roads, or villages cut off from vital services. “English councils are desperate for drivers’ money but return the favour by gambling with their safety.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.