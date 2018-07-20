Amesbury Novichok victim Charlie Rowley discharged from hospital

Charlie Rowley, the man who was poisoned by Novichok in Amesbury last month has been discharged from hospital. The 45-year-old was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on the same day as his girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess, at the end of June after the pair were poisoned by the nerve agent. Ms Sturgess died on July 8 as a result of the poisoning and a murder inquiry has been launched.

Dawn Sturgess died after being poisoned by Novichok. Credit: Metropolitan Police

Public Health England said Mr Rowley’s release does not create a risk to the public. Lorna Wilkinson, Director of Nursing at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said Friday marked a "very welcome milestone" in Mr Rowley's recovery "and all of us here at Salisbury Hospital wish him well as he continues to get better... "It is also a day tinged with sadness for everyone as we remember Dawn Sturgess who tragically lost her life on Sunday, July 8... "Charlie has been through an appalling experience most of us could never imagine... "The progress he has made is a testament to the remarkable clinical team who have worked tirelessly, supported by brilliant behind the scenes staff."

Lorna Wilkinson, Director of Nursing at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said Mr Rowley's discharge was 'a very welcome milestone'. Credit: Pool

It is thought that Mr Rowley and Ms Sturgess were poisoned by the same Novichok which was used in an attempted murder on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in Salisbury in March.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal are being held at a secure location following their discharge from hospital. Credit: PA

It is understood investigators believe the deadly nerve agent was in a discarded perfume bottle found by the couple and Ms Sturgess sprayed Novichok straight on to her skin. On Thursday, it was also reported that police have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack on the Skripals. Chief Constable Kier Pritchard also wished Mr Rowley "the best with his ongoing recovery" on behalf of Wiltshire Police.

He continued: "I would also like to pay tribute to the staff at Salisbury District Hospital for the outstanding care and compassion they have shown to everyone involved in both this incident and the incident in March. "The last few months have had an unprecedented impact on all the local emergency services and partner agencies and the response from all has been outstanding."