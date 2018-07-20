- ITV Report
-
What are the opening tracks from the 100 Now Music albums?
Now That's What I Call Music celebrates its 100th edition this summer.
The latest album will boast all the current hits with Calvin Harris' One Kiss occupying the coveted title track position.
But can you remember the title track from your favourite Now Music compilation?
Spoiler alert: Here's the list of the opening tracks dating back to 1983.
- You Can't Hurry Love, Phil Collins, Nov 1983
- Radio Ga Ga, Queen, Mar 1984
- The Reflex, Duran Duran, Jul 1984
- No More Lonely Nights, Paul McCartney, Nov 1984
- A View To Kill, Duran Duran, Aug 1985
- One Vision, Queen, Nov 1985
- Sledge Hammer, Peter Gabrielau 1986
- Notorious, Duran Duran, Nov 1986
- Reet Petite, Jackie Wilson, Mar 1987
- Barcelona, Freddie Mercury and Montserrat Caballe, Nov 1987
- Always On My Mind, Pet Shop Boys, Mar 1988
- The Only Way Is Up, Yazz and The Plastic Population, Nov 1988
- Something's Gotten Hold Of My Heart, Marc Almond, Mar 1989
- I Want It All Queen, Aug 1989
- Sowing The Seeds Of Love, Tears For Fears, Nov 1989
- Blue Savannah, Erasure, Apr 1990
- A Little Time, The Beautiful South, Nov 1990
- Should I Stay or Should I Go, The Clash, Mar 1991
- Dizzy, Vic Reeves & The Wonder Suff, Nov 1991
- Bohemian Rhapsody, Queen, April 1992
- Take A Chance On Me Erasure, Jul 1992
- Sleeping Satellite, Tamsin Archer, Nov 1992
- Young At Heart, The Bluebells, Apr 1993
- Somebody to Love (Live), George Michael & Queen, Aug, 1993
- I Can't Help Falling in Love With You, UB40, Nov 1993
- The Sign, Ace of Base, April 1994
- Love Is All Around, Wet Wet Wet, Aug 1994
- Baby Come Baack, Pato Banton with Robin Campbell and Ali Campbell, Nov 1994
- Turn on Tune in Cop Out, Freak Power, Apr 1995
- Don't Want To Forgive Me Now, Wet Wet Wet, Jul 1995
- Heaven For Everyone, Queen, Nov 1995
- Too Much Love Will Kill You, Queen, Mar 1996
- Wannbe, Spice Girls, Aug 1996
- Say You'll Be There, Spice Girls, Nov 1996
- Mama, Spice Girls, Mar 1997
- Mmmbop, Hanson, Aug 1997
- Tub Thumping, Chumbawamba, Nov 1997
- Never Ever, All Saints, Apri 1998
- The Grease Megamix, John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John, Aug 1998
- No Matter What, Boyzone, Nov 1998
- When The Going Gets Tough, Boyzone, Mar 1999
- Perfect Moment, Martine McCutcheon, Jul 1999
- Baby One More Time, Britney Spears, Nov 1999
- Rise, Gabrielle, Apr 2000
- Oop I Did Again, Britney Spears, Jul 2000
- Rock DJ, Robbie Williams, Nov 2000
- Whole Again, Atomic Kitten, Apr 2001
- Eternity, Robbie Williams, Jul 2001
- Can't Get You Out Of My Head, Kylie Minogue, Nov 2001
- Hero, Enrique Iglesias, Mar 2002
- If Tomorrow Never Comes, Ronan Keating, Jul 2002
- Heaven, DJ Sammy, Nov 2002
- All The Things She Said, TA.TU, Apr 2003
- Ignition (Remix), R Kelly, Jul 2003
- Where Is The Love?, The Black Eyed Peas, Nov 2003
- Toxic, Britney Spears, Apr 2004
- Some Girls, Rachel Stevens, Jul 2004
- Curtain Falls, Blue, Nov 2004
- What You Waiting For? Gwen Stefani, Mar 2005
- You're Beautiful, James Blunt, Jul 2005
- Push The Button, Sugababes, Nov 2005
- Put Your Records On, Corinne Bailey Rae, Apr 2006
- Crazy, Gnarls Barkley, Jul 2006
- I Don't Feel Like Dancin', Scissor Sisters, Nov 2006
- Grace Kelly, Mika, Apr 2007
- Umbrella, Rhianna featuring Jazy-Z, Jul 2007
- Bleeding Love, Leona Lewis, Nov 2007
- Mercy, Duffy, Mar 2008
- American Boys, Estelle featuring Kanye West, Jul 2008
- The Promise, Girls Aloud, Nov 2008
- The Fear, Lily Allen, Apr 2009
- Poker Face, Lady Gaga, Jul 2009
- Fight For This Love, Cheryl, Nov 2009
- Bad Romance, Lady Gaga, Mar 2010
- California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg, Jul 2010
- Only Girl (In The World), Rhianna, Nov 2010
- Grenade, Bruno Mars, Apr 2011
- Someone Like You, Adele, Jul 2011
- Move Like Jagger, Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera, Nov 2011
- Somebody That I Used To Know, Gotye, Apr 2012
- We Are Young, Fun featuring Janelle Monae, Jul 2012
- Gangnam Style, Psy, Nov 2012
- One Way Or Another (Teenage Kicks), One Direction, Mar 2013
- Get Lucky, Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams, Jul 2013
- Roar, Katy Perry, Nov 2013
- Happy, Pharrell Williams, Apr 2014
- Ghost, Ella Henderson, Jul 2014
- All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor, Nov 2014
- Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, 2015
- Love Me Like You Do, Ellie Goulding, Jul 2015
- Writing's On The Wall, Sam Smith, Nov 2015
- 7 Years, Lukas Graham, Mar 2016
- This Is What You Came For, Calvin Harris featuring Rihanna, Jul 2016
- Say You Won't Let Go, James Arthur, Nov 2016
- Castle On The Hill, Ed Sheeran, Apr 2017
- Despacity (Remix), Luis Fonsii & Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber, Jul 2017
- Havana, Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug, Nov 2017
- These Days, Rudimental featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen, Mar 2018
- One Kiss, Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa, Jul 2018
Since its inception 35 years ago the albums' number one track has always been occupied by the biggest hit of that era thanks to radio play or sales.
Now Music fans have told ITV News of the nostalgia they've felt while listening to their chosed album.