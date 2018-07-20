Now That's What I Call Music 100: Your music memories of the past 35 years

After 35 years, Now That's What I Call Music is releasing its 100th edition. Credit: Now That's What I Call Music!

The soundtrack to school discos, the cementing in history of one-hit wonders, and the go-to for catchy pop songs, Now That's What I Call Music! has reached its 100th milestone. Charting the popular music charts for 35 years, many of you recalled how the first editions of Now that you purchased were vinyls or on cassette. Sally Willoughby told ITV News that she still has all the early versions on vinyl, while Vicky Morris remembered "being whacked on the head by my mum listening to this album [Now 10] on cassette through my headphones, as I couldn't hear her talking to me!".

Like Sally, Pete Winton remembers being totally engrossed in his music, belting out Phil Collins' You Can't Hurry Love while "sat on my doorstep at 14-years-old with my radio cassette player", listening to the first song on the first edition of the series.

Jacqui Jackson said that as a former employee of EMI Record Stories in Hayes, London, as part of their Christmas bonus each year, staff would get a copy of the latest Now. The albums proved popular Christmas gifts for many, with Claire Prince recalling how she got the first and second Now cassettes for Christmas when they were released, adding that those were the "glory days".

While most people who responded to ITV News were united in their love of the albums, they were severely divided over which was the best. Louise Painting said her Now 18 cassette which featured "Roxette's It Must Have Been Love, The Joker by Steve Miller Band, Wilson Phillips' Hold On and loads more awesome songs. "Used to listen to it over and over." Like many people, Jamie Harper said their first Now was their favourite - in his case the 30th edition - while others were adamant that the original remains the best.

Gill Elizabeth Knox went one step further, proclaiming that "the first That's What I Call Music! was one of the best albums ever made". However, there was one downside that fans pointed out, and it was best summed up by Keith Armstrong, who commented: "I remember when the original was released. Now that there are 100 of them I feel old."

The 100th Now will include a CD of current hits, with a second CD of some of the biggest songs from the other 99. Credit: Now That's What I Call Music!

Now That's What I Call trivia