- ITV Report
Now That's What I Call Music 100: Your music memories of the past 35 years
The soundtrack to school discos, the cementing in history of one-hit wonders, and the go-to for catchy pop songs, Now That's What I Call Music! has reached its 100th milestone.
Charting the popular music charts for 35 years, many of you recalled how the first editions of Now that you purchased were vinyls or on cassette.
Sally Willoughby told ITV News that she still has all the early versions on vinyl, while Vicky Morris remembered "being whacked on the head by my mum listening to this album [Now 10] on cassette through my headphones, as I couldn't hear her talking to me!".
Like Sally, Pete Winton remembers being totally engrossed in his music, belting out Phil Collins' You Can't Hurry Love while "sat on my doorstep at 14-years-old with my radio cassette player", listening to the first song on the first edition of the series.
Jacqui Jackson said that as a former employee of EMI Record Stories in Hayes, London, as part of their Christmas bonus each year, staff would get a copy of the latest Now.
The albums proved popular Christmas gifts for many, with Claire Prince recalling how she got the first and second Now cassettes for Christmas when they were released, adding that those were the "glory days".
While most people who responded to ITV News were united in their love of the albums, they were severely divided over which was the best.
Louise Painting said her Now 18 cassette which featured "Roxette's It Must Have Been Love, The Joker by Steve Miller Band, Wilson Phillips' Hold On and loads more awesome songs.
"Used to listen to it over and over."
Like many people, Jamie Harper said their first Now was their favourite - in his case the 30th edition - while others were adamant that the original remains the best.
Gill Elizabeth Knox went one step further, proclaiming that "the first That's What I Call Music! was one of the best albums ever made".
However, there was one downside that fans pointed out, and it was best summed up by Keith Armstrong, who commented: "I remember when the original was released. Now that there are 100 of them I feel old."
- Now That's What I Call trivia
While most people will have owned one of the infamous albums at some point in their lives - more than 120 million Now records have been sold - they might not know that the name of the series came from a poster Virgin boss Richard Branson found in a bric-a-brac shop on Portobello Road, depicting a singing chicken and a pig exclaiming "Now that’s what I call music!".
Branson gave the poster to Virgin Records Co-Founder Simon Draper, and a couple of years later they thought the wise words of the porker could be a great slogan for the compilation idea they had come up with.
It could also explain why the latest version has a pig wearing sunglasses on its front cover.
Interestingly enough, Branson went on to marry the owner of the shop.
Now albums have spent 654 weeks at number one, and the average household owns four volumes.
Some 2,100 artists have been featured on the records, and if you were to listen to all the albums back-to-back it would take you more than 250 hours, or 10.5 days.
Of the 99 past albums, 98 have all gone to number one in the charts.
There have been a number of spin-off albums such as Now Classic Soul, and Now Christmas which is the seventh-best-selling album of all time in Britain, selling 4.5 million copies and even outselling Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.