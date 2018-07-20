Ohio killer spared death penalty after extent of childhood abuse revealed

Ohio governor John Kasich has spared a condemned killer whose sentence was challenged after a juror came forward to say information about the extent of the inmate’s tough childhood was not properly presented at trial.

The Republican governor commuted the sentence of death row inmate Raymond Tibbetts to life without the possibility of parole, citing “fundamental flaws” in the sentencing portion of his trial.

Mr Kasich cited “the defence’s failure to present sufficient mitigating evidence, coupled with an inaccurate description of Tibbetts’ childhood by the prosecution”, saying it had “essentially prevented the jury from making an informed decision about whether Tibbetts deserved the death sentence”.

The guilt of Tibbetts, 61, has never been in doubt.

He received the death sentence for stabbing Fred Hicks to death at Mr Hicks’ Cincinnati home in 1997. Tibbetts also received life imprisonment for fatally beating and stabbing his wife, 42-year-old Judith Crawford, during an argument that same day over Tibbetts’ crack cocaine habit.

The 67-year-old Mr Hicks had hired Ms Crawford as a caretaker and allowed the couple to stay with him.

The case seemed closed until a former juror, Ross Geiger, came across materials presented on Tibbetts’ behalf to the Ohio Parole Board that documented horrific facts about Tibbetts’ early years, which jurors never heard.

When Tibbetts was a boy, he and his brothers were tied to a single bed at night, were not fed properly, were thrown down stairs, had their fingers beaten with spatulas and were burned on heating registers, according to Tibbetts’ application for mercy last year.