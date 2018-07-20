Calls for independent investigation into Aptamil recipe changes after reports of baby illnesses

Britain's biggest parenting charity has called for an investigation into claims Aptamil baby milk has made hundreds of infants ill.

Hundreds of parents have reported illness in their infants and blame changes to some Aptamil recipes.

Several recipes have changed including Aptamil First Infant Milk powders (stage 1); Aptamil Follow On Milk powders (stage 2); Aptamil Growing Up Milk powders (stages 3 & 4).

Aptamil’s manufacturer Danone, has conducted its own investigation, finding that its new blends are safe after being tested on 1,500 babies prior to the product’s release in June.

But, experts and charities believe an independent investigation is required – at the very least to allay the fears of parents.

The National Childbirth Trust says it wants to see tighter regulation of baby milk and how it is marketed.

Dr Sarah McMullen, the organisation's head of research told ITV News: “I think it is really important that there's good regulation. A lot of the information is provided by industry and it can be full of marketing speak and quite confusing for parents to decide what's right for them.

"So, we think it’s really important they can access independent information that cuts through all of that”.

Aptamil's maker, Danone, has apologised to parents “who may feel let down by the brand”.

The Food Standards Agency has said they will continue to monitor the situation “and will take action if necessary.”