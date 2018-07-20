- ITV Report
Pupils come out in force to shower retiring headteacher of 20 years with appreciation
Students have gathered in their hundreds to pay homage to a headteacher who is stepping down after 20 years.
The gesture was captured in the grammar school on the Wirral in northwest England and posted on Twitter by Spanish teacher, Tom Rogers.
Pupils lined the school walkway and cheered their headteacher on as she walked by, acknowledging the turnout with a smile.
People were quick to respond to the video with stories of how their own school communities have appreciated long serving teachers.
Others responded to congratulate the teacher, appreciating how the pupils' good reflected her merit.