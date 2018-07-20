Shark attack confirmed after two children bitten off New York island

One of two children bitten in the leg off New York’s Fire Island was attacked by a shark, officials have confirmed.

The state department of environmental conservation said a tooth fragment removed from a 13-year-old boy’s leg belonged to a shark, although inquiries could not pinpoint which species was responsible.

Officials could not confirm if the fish responsible for attacking a 12-year-old girl a few minutes before the boy at Sailors Haven beach was also a shark.