Sir Tom Jones pulls out of two more concerts due to illness

Sir Tom Jones has pulled out of two concerts this weekend due to ill health, after cancelling two others earlier this week.

The 78-year-old music star is in hospital with a bacterial infection and, in a statement shared on his official Twitter page, fans were told his performances at EmslandArena in Germany on Saturday and Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire on Sunday have been cancelled.

He had previously pulled out of a performance at Stansted Park in Chichester on Wednesday and a gig at Chester Racecourse on Thursday.

The statement said that Sir Tom's bacterial infection is being "treated in hospital" and that "the condition is being well managed and under doctors' orders, appropriate recovery time and rest is advised".

It continued: "Sir Tom is in good spirits and wants to extend both his heartfelt appreciation and his sincere apologies to all who planned to attend the shows, as well as those involved in the events.

"He is determined to be back performing very soon."