Suspect held over killing of Olympic figure skating star

A suspect has been detained over the killing of Olympic figure skating medallist Denis Ten, and another has been identified, according to media in Kazakhstan.

Almaty prosecutor Berik Zhuirektayev said the suspect, Nuraly Kiyasov, was detained on Friday and “confessed his guilt in the presence of an attorney”, said the Kazinform press agency.

Kazinform reported that Kiyasov was taken to the scene of the crime under heavy security Friday as part of the investigation.

A second man, named as Arman Kudaibergenov, is being sought by police in connection with the death of Ten, whose death prompted national mourning.