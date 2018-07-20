Two charged after significant drugs haul seized from boat off Cornwall

Two men have been charged following a “major seizure of cocaine” from a boat in the English Channel.

Dutch nationals Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, were charged with drug importation offences, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The yacht they were on was intercepted off the coast of south-west Cornwall on Thursday and escorted to Newlyn.

Photographs show officers from the NCA unloading a large number of parcels wrapped in coloured packaging.

The pair will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.