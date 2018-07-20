Boys who plotted Columbine-style classroom massacre given 10 and 12 year sentences

Two 15-year-old boys who plotted to gun down innocent classmates in a replica version of the 1999 Columbine massacre have been given 10 and 12-year custodial sentences. Thomas Wyllie and Alex Bolland were said to have “hero-worshipped” Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, the teenagers who took up arms and killed 13 people at the Columbine High School in Colorado before taking their own lives. The two boys, who were just 14 at the time of the plotting, were so serious about carrying out their own version of the attack at their school in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, that they had drawn up a “hit-list” of targets – which included students who had bullied and wronged them, as well as teachers. During their trial, prosecutors told how conversations about the plan went beyond the realms of fantasy, as the teenagers downloaded bomb-making manuals, researched weapons online and warned friends about what was to come.

A page from a diary kept by the older boy Credit: North East CTU/PA

The older of the plotters, who has been described as the leader and main instigator, discussed his motivations for the plan in a diary which espoused what jurors were told was his “twisted ideology”. The inside cover of the book, which was recovered from the teenager’s home in October 2017, apologises for either committing “one of the worst atrocities in British history” or killing himself. The journal also features a page of “stuff we need” to execute the plan, including napalm, firearms and pipe bombs. In a secret hideout in Catterick Garrison, the same boy had kept a rucksack filled with screws, boards and flammable liquid, which prosecutors suggested were instruments for making an explosive device which was to be part of the killing. Prosecutors told how the boy had also warned his then-girlfriend that he wanted to murder her parents, so that he could run away with her and become a “natural born killer”.

A screengrab of a chat between the two boys Credit: North East CTU