UK Weather Forecast: Hot and humid in the south this weekend, fresher temperatures across the northwest

Heavy showers across Central and Southeast England continue for a time this evening but will ease overnight. Elsewhere patchy rain will persist across northern and western parts of the UK, with some heavy bursts in the southwest.

Saturday: Saturday will start cloudy for many, but brightening up during the morning. It will become hot and humid in the south and east, setting off a few heavy showers in some places.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday: Mostly dry and warm; hot and humid in the south and east. Often cloudy and breezy in the northwest.