Youngsters in Liverpool shown gruesome reality of knife crime

After five people died of stab wounds in Liverpool in the past year, efforts are being stepped up to warn youngsters of the gruesome reality of violent crime.

A medic at a specialist trauma unit in Liverpool has teamed up with chief constable of Merseyside Police, Everton FC and a local university, to try to tackle the issue.

They are looking at how many knife crime incidents are taking place in the city, and where, over a period of time.

Part of the drive to tackle the crime includes showing children the gruesome injuries caused by knives.

Research shows young people are best warned off carrying knives by being shown the physical damage they can do to the human body.