£8m fund to help children affected by domestic abuse

A new £8 million fund is being set up to help children affected by domestic abuse. The Government scheme will be open to charities, local authorities and other organisations seeking funding for early intervention projects. Announcing the initiative, the Home Office said NSPCC figures show that as many as one in five children in the UK are witness to or exposed to domestic abuse during childhood.

Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability Victoria Atkins Credit: David Parry/PA

Minister for Crime, Safeguarding and Vulnerability Victoria Atkins said: “It is heart-breaking to think that all too often children are unwittingly caught up in the effects of domestic abuse and, for some, the mental scars of such early exposure will significantly impact on their lives. “However, we can intervene early to give these young people a lifeline, and organisations are already providing services which this Government will help support through the fund we are opening today.”

