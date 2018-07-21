Cloudy start with sunny spells developing throughout day

A rather cloudy start on Saturday for many areas, still with some occasional rain or drizzle across parts of the south and west.

Through the morning, the cloud will tend to break up, with sunny spells developing by the afternoon.

However a few showers will again break out, mainly across southern counties of England, and later in the day, thicker cloud and patchy rain will move into northwest Scotland.

Another very warm day to come, especially in the southeast, with a high of 29C.