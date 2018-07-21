German astronaut drops in on Kraftwerk gig

Kraftwerk fans are used to hearing otherworldly tunes, but the German electronic music pioneers took it to another level at a gig in Stuttgart.

Video posted by the European Space Agency on Saturday shows German astronaut Alexander Gerst “dropping in” for a live performance from the International Space Station.

Using a tablet computer with a virtual synthesiser, he played a duet of Kraftwerk’s 1978 song Spacelab with the band on Friday night to cheers from the audience.