Murder probe after man dies in house fire

A man, believed to be in his 40s, was found at the property and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called at 8.10am on Saturday by the Ambulance Service after a report of a fire at an address on Elmridge in Skelmersdale.

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in a house fire in Lancashire.

Lancashire Police said, following an investigation, that the man’s death is believed to be suspicious, with detectives launching a murder inquiry.

A 36-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, both from Skelmersdale, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

The cause of the fire is currently being treated as unexplained.

Det Supt Paul Withers, of Lancashire Police, said: “These are tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the man’s family and friends at this time.

“While we have made two arrests, we continue to appeal for any information in connection with our investigation.

“If you saw anything which might help our enquiries, please come forward.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call us on 101 quoting incident reference 0377 of July 21.