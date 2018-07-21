PM ‘standing over’ Brexit offer despite Brussels reaction

Theresa May is digging in on her Brexit deal offer to Brussels after the EU publicly doubted the controversial proposals were workable.

Government sources insisted the Prime Minister was “standing over” the Chequers Cabinet compromise on withdrawal plans despite a mauling of the initiative by EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Barnier openly questioned the credibility of the UK’s proposals in his first response to the Government’s white paper on Brexit.

And in comments that will likely alarm arch-Brexiteers in Tory ranks, the vice president of the European Parliament, and MEP for Ireland’s governing Fine Gael party, Mairead McGuinness, made it clear to BBC2’s Newsnight that Mrs May would need to abandon some of her red lines to clinch a deal.