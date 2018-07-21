Toblerone to go back to original design and scrap the gaps after struggle to convince fans

The new-design Toblerone faced criticism from fans. Credit: Toblerone

Toblerone is to revert back to its original design after its latest incarnation failed to convince fans - but there will be a significant price hike. The current design, which features wide gaps between its distinctive triangular chunks, was met with dismay when it was introduced in 2016. Now Toblerone's maker, Mondelez International, has admitted the re-design was not the "perfect long-term answer" for consumers.

Toblerone will soon look like this again. Credit: PA

Toblerone will go back to its original look and increase in weight from 150g to 200g. According to The Guardian, the new 200g could cost as much as £3, which is equivalent to almost a 200% increase on the 150g price tag.

Jaffa Cakes dropped in size from 12 to 10 per pack. Credit: PA